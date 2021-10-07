A sales representative from J.G. Wentworth was on the line the next day, with a question: Was the Hutchinson, Minn., resident ready to sign over more of the payments he was due from his court settlement?

“I said, ‘Dude, I sold you $40,000 yesterday!’” Kaczmarek said.

Each year, companies such as J.G. Wentworth, DRB Capital and Novation Settlement Solutions buy an estimated $1 billion worth of payments from people who have received a legal settlement, often because of a personal injury or medical malpractice event that resulted in lifelong injuries or other health problems. There is no readily available list of people who receive a structured settlement, so companies go to extraordinary lengths to find them. They comb court records and spend tens of millions of dollars on television commercials, for premium placement in online search results and on direct mail.

Once found, the people face relentless pressure to sell again and again. The payoff for companies is lucrative.

In Minnesota, 25 people accounted for nearly 20% of all settlement payments sold since 2000, according to a Star Tribune analysis of about 1,700 settlement purchases over the last two decades. Industry leader J.G. Wentworth has gone to court 13 times since 2010 to buy payments from a 58-year-old Washington County woman. A former hockey player from the University of Minnesota did six deals with four companies from 2004 to 2019, selling more than $900,000 in future payments he was due to receive for a foot injury that ended his career.

Companies are often able to get repeat customers to accept smaller returns on their money in subsequent sales — even when those future payments are guaranteed. People agreed to worse terms than their original deal in more than two-thirds of the cases reviewed by the Star Tribune.

That’s what happened to Kaczmarek, who as a child was so badly burned over much of his body that he had to wear a mask and tights on his legs for two years. He dropped out of high school and was unemployed and living in his car — but sitting on an annuity that would pay him almost $1 million over the course of his life — when he first saw a commercial for J.G. Wentworth.

For his first sale in 2010, Kaczmarek received 77% of the present value of the payments. For his fifth sale in 2017, J.G. Wentworth bought $80,000 in payments for $28,000, meaning Kaczmarek received about 48% of the present value of those payments.

After a judge approved Kaczmarek’s first sale, Wentworth’s competitors swung into action. He still gets as many as 10 to 12 calls a day, sometimes beginning as early as 7:30 a.m., from companies offering him a cash advance on payments he will receive through 2047.

He has begged to be placed on do-not-call lists and has changed his phone number several times. But the companies always find him.

“It’s that crazy,” Kaczmarek said. “They pressure you and pressure you.”