Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic said Friday she will step down from her leadership post as she revealed cancer she has been fighting for over a year has returned.

Citing "serious challenges" facing her, Dziedzic said she will remain in the Senate's top job until her fellow Senate Democrats elect a new member to lead their majority caucus. The 2024 legislative session convenes on Feb. 12.

"As we prepare for the next session, I decided it is in the best interest of the caucus for me to step down as Majority Leader after our caucus has selected a new leader," Dziedzic said in a statement.

Dziedzic, a five-term senator from Northeast Minneapolis, has led Senate Democrats since 2022, after they took back control of the chamber from Republicans by a single vote.

Doctors discovered ovarian cancer during a routine health screening in 2022. Last March, Dziedzic underwent a hysterectomy and also had her appendix and spleen removed. She ran the Senate caucus for several months while recovering at home.

Dziedzic returned to the Capitol in May as Democrats wrapped up a historically productive session.

"My unexpected cancer diagnosis complicated the busy 2023 session but did not slow down or divert us from our focus. Senate DFL members and staff stepped up and worked as a team," she said. "We were strategic, finished on time, and passed wide ranging legislation to help Minnesotans across this great state."

Dziedzic said she learned in the last week that her cancer returned. She encouraged people to get regular check-ups, key to early detection.

"Life can be rough," Dziedzic said. "You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way."

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said he's keeping Dziedzic "in prayer after learning her cancer has returned."

"I wish her all the best as she takes care of herself and beats cancer again; I know she will," said Johnson, R-East Grand Forks. "Her genuine friendship as a fellow caucus leader will be deeply missed."







