Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic said she had successful surgery at the University of Minnesota on Monday to remove a cancerous tumor and she plans to return to the Capitol soon.

Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, issued a statement late Tuesday saying that she'd had an abnormal pap smear in December and that additional tests revealed she has cancer. On Friday, her doctors determined that she should have surgery on Monday, her statement said.

The senator didn't indicate where the tumor was or whether she will need additional treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation. She was able to vote from home Tuesday.

"I will continue leading the Senate DFL caucus, and doing the work for the people of my district and all Minnesotans through the remote technology we've all become accustomed to over the past few years," she said in the statement.

Dziedzic, 60, has represented Minneapolis in the Senate since 2012. When the DFL took control of the chamber in the 2022 election, the 34-person caucus elected her as their leader.

"There is never a good time for anyone to learn they have cancer," she said. "I prefer being on the Senate floor debating the issues, but like others facing health issues, I am following my doctor's advice."

She urged everyone to seek regular doctor visits and prioritize preventative care. "Life can be rough. You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way," Dziedzic said.