Searchers resumed looking for the man presumed to have died after he jumped off a pontoon on Forest Lake and failed to make it back to the watercraft, authorities said Monday.

The 63-year-old man went in the water late Sunday afternoon in windy conditions, which created more distance between him and others on the pontoon, said Washington County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Kyle Schenck.

Ropes and lines were thrown toward the man, but he could not be rescued and is presumed to be dead, Schenck said.

Fire rescue teams joined members of the county dive team, searched until midnight and then started again Monday morning, Schenck said.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.