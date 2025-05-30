Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-personal assistant says she was too traumatized to answer his 2023 call

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' former personal assistant testified at his sex trafficking trial Friday that she threw her phone across the room in terror and ran outside when she saw the hip-hop mogul calling her days after his longtime ex-girlfriend sued him two years ago.
''It was just so triggering to see that,'' said the assistant, who was identified in court only by the pseudonym ''Mia.'' She was the second of three women expected to testify at the federal trial in Manhattan that they were sexually abused by Combs.
Bail was repeatedly denied for Combs following his September arrest after prosecutors argued he and his coconspirators reached out to potential victims or witnesses after the former decade-long girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra ''Cassie'' Ventura, sued him in November 2023.
The suit, which alleged years of sexual abuse, was settled within a day for $20 million.
At a September bail hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said Combs had contacted at least one victim in November 2023 and was in constant contact with witnesses, including as late as last July.
Mia said she at first was elated to hear from D-Roc, one of Combs' former bodyguards, when he reached out to her days after Cassie's lawsuit — until she realized he was at the Bad Boy Records founder's home and trying to reconnect her with her former boss.
Then, she said, she felt ''terrified, threatened, scared, nervous.'' Mia said she ''wanted to play dumb'' and needed a game plan to protect herself.
''I didn't want my life to be in danger,'' Mia said.