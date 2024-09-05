Scene Maker Q&A: Minneapolis pianist Lori Dokken showcases female singers

A: I started taking lessons when I was 5 or 6. When I was 15 or 16, I quit. I thought of being a concert pianist. My oldest sister was my teacher. We were the opposite personalities. When you’re 16 and she’s 20 years older, “I can’t take this anymore.” I was in Chicago when I was 18 and I started singing in open mics. I came back here and started singing in open mics and I got hooked up with pianists [to accompany her] and I decided if someone couldn’t make it to a gig, I could do it myself. I wasn’t very good for a couple of years. But people were patient with me. Now it’s mostly what I do. I sing now and again. At the end of November at Crooners, I’m doing a show with bass and drums and no backup singers. Just me.