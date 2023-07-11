ST. CLOUD - A Stearns County judge on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old Sauk Centre man to 210 days in jail for his role in an ATV crash that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian.

Wilder B. Kuhlmann was charged with nine felonies after he drove an all-terrain vehicle on the Wobegon Trail while he was reportedly drunk just after midnight on Aug. 15, 2021, striking two pedestrians and injuring himself and a passenger who was thrown from the ATV, according to court documents.

Scott Nathe, 50, of Sauk Centre was walking on the trail just east of Sauk Centre when he was struck by the ATV and sent down a steep embankment. Nathe was found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he later died. Another pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman from Sauk Centre, suffered a fractured pelvis, nerve damage and a broken arm, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint filed against Kuhlmann said he left a party on the ATV and drove on the Wobegon Trail, which does not allow motorized vehicles. Kuhlmann was thrown from the ATV during the crash, as was a 23-year-old Sauk Center man who was sitting on the vehicle's front rack. The passenger suffered a large abrasion on his torso, court documents state.

Investigators obtained a warrant to draw Kuhlmann's blood at 4:30 a.m. and extrapolated that his blood alcohol concentration after the crash would have likely been between 0.07% and 0.11%, according to court documents.

In April, Kuhlmann pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner as part of a plea deal. This week, Judge Nathaniel Welte sentenced Kuhlmann to 57 months in prison but stayed the sentence, so Kuhlmann will not face prison time unless he violates the terms of his probation.

Welte also sentenced him to serve 210 days in jail over four segments spanning the next three years and ordered him to pay about $5,800 in restitution. Kuhlmann will be on probation for 10 years.