Authorities say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in an ATV crash early Sunday on a trail near Sauk Centre, Minn., that left a pedestrian dead and another severely injured.

Scott Nathe, 50, of Sauk Centre, was walking on the Wobegon Trail just east of Sauk Centre near 415th Street when he was struck by an ATV about 12:20 a.m. The impact sent Nathe down a steep embankment, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

Nathe, who was found unconscious and not breathing, was taken to a hospital in Sauk Centre where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

Another pedestrian who was with him, Margaret Stepan, 35, of Sauk Centre, was taken to a hospital in Melrose for treatment, said Capt. Jon Lentz.

The driver of the ATV, identified by the sheriff's office as Wilder Kuhlmann, 20, of Sauk Centre, was thrown from the machine and landed on the trail. He was airlifted from Sauk Centre Hospital to St. Cloud, Lentz said.

A passenger on the ATV, Kolten Kuhlmann, 23, of Sauk Centre, was also thrown from the ATV and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Melrose, Lentz said.

Preliminary reports indicate that Nathe and Stepan were walking west on the trail when they were hit from behind by the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 HD, Lentz said.

Motorized vehicles are prohibited on the trail.

The crash remains under investigation, but "alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor," according to a preliminary report.

