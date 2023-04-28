Minnesota's Animal Humane Society has been holding its annual Walk for Animals celebration for more than half a century. But for the first time, this year's event, on May 6, won't include dogs (except service animals), due to the recent canine influenza outbreak.

The 1-mile walk through the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair will go on, just with a lot less barking and butt-sniffing.

The decision was made on Wednesday to follow guidelines issued by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, which requests that dogs adopt social-distancing practices similar to those humans experienced during the pandemic. Owners are asked to avoid direct dog-to-dog contact with animals outside their household and to keep a social distance (6 feet) at places where dogs congregate.

"While we'll miss seeing dogs at this year's Walk for Animals, our priority is keeping animals in our community safe and healthy," said Lisa Bonds, AHS's Chief Advancement Officer. "Walk for Animals in our largest fundraiser of the year, and this year it's more important than ever."

The fur-and-feathered festival — which includes music, food, and games— attracts thousands of people and brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars. The event is still expected to draw its usual array of rabbits, guinea pigs and other pets. (Snakes, spiders, and even a wallaby have shown up in the past.)

On AHS's Facebook page, pet owners expressed disappointment about the absence of pooches, but said they supported the decision. Some even saw a silver lining in the decision: the event dog-free may spur a few more cats to get off their purrniture and strut their stuff.

Kristi and Ryan Clayson of Otsego posted their plans to attend with their feline family member, Elwood, who was pictured sporting a striped necktie.

"This makes me feel so much more comfortable about bringing my boy out to the walk now," Kristi wrote. "Elwood and his daddy have worked hard this year with all of his fans to raise money."