MUSIC

Kenny Chesney

More than 30 years after putting out his first album, country's king of stadium concerts is bound again for the Vikings' colosseum, with a new album, "Born," a fast rising, Hardy-penned single "Take Her Home" (which chronicles a romance from a barroom meeting to having a baby) and a pickup truck full of opening acts. Zac Brown Band, a stadium headliner in its own right, brings "Chicken Fried" and a barroom-meets-jam band attitude. Georgia newcomer Megan Moroney delivered one of mainstream country's top albums of 2023 with "Lucky" and the hit "Tennessee Orange." And Uncle Kracker returns to reprise his 2004 Chesney collab, "When the Sun Goes Down." (6 p.m. Sat., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $85-$700, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Charlie Parr

Adding to his long list of admirers-turned-producers, Minnesota's greatest acoustic song picker of the modern era found another fine collaborator in Tucker Martine, who worked with the Decemberists and Sufjan Stevens before producing Parr's loosely magical new one, "Little Sun." Piano, drums, harmonica and other lively instrumentation bring new layers to songs like "Portland Avenue" and "Bear Head Lake" without losing Parr's rustic feel or the authenticity befitting a record whose title subtly pays homage to late Twin Cities blues legend Tony Glover. Rootsy folk duo Mama's Broke, from Halifax, Nova Scotia, opens along with Oregonian Marisa Anderson, who played on Parr's record. (7 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Ber

After heavily charming big audiences at First Ave's Best New Bands and the Current's anniversary showcases this past winter, the St. Paul-based indie-pop craftswoman from northern Minnesota is taking on her biggest hometown headlining show to date. She followed up last year's upbeat breakout EP, "Halfway" — featuring the cheeky and ultra-catchy viral hits "Boys Who Kiss You in Their Car" and "Superspreader" — with a balladic single that's a real heart-tugger, "Room for You," suggesting there's a lot more growing and exploring yet to come for one of Minnesota's brightest young music stars. Rafaella opens. (8 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale tickets only, axs.com)

C.R.

Judas Priest

Belatedly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 — with a beautiful speech by frontman Rob Halford on being "the gay guy in the band" and ultimately one of metal's best-fit singers — the British steelmakers are blazing through another tour touting yet another mighty album, "Invincible Shield." Guitarist Glenn Tipton and bassist Ian Hill are also still around representing the heyday lineup, from which they still pull heavily in concert. As if Priest could ever take a stage without "Breaking the Law" or "Living After Midnight." Swedish bangers Sabaton open. (7:30 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $67-$77, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Daniel Lanois

After several gigs in his native Canada, sonic adventurer Lanois kicks off the U.S. leg of his trio tour in the Twin Cities. He's best known as a Grammy-winning producer of U2, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Neil Young and others. A guitarist noted for moody, atmospheric instrumentals, he released his latest album, "Player, Piano," in 2022, featuring tunes that, like his guitar pieces, could be soundtracks for movies. Indeed, he's composed soundtracks for "Sling Blade," "Red Dead Redemption II" and other films. Accompanied by drummer Jermaine Holmes and bassist Jim Wilson, Lanois promises that "the original instrument, that being the voice, is alive and well in this trio configuration." (8 p.m. Sat., Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $48-$58, hopkinsartcenter.com)

J.B.

Minnesota Orchestra

Russian-American pianist Kirill Gerstein has delivered some electrifying performances on past Twin Cities visits. In recent years, he's been on a quest to play all of Sergei Rachmaninoff's piano concertos with the Minnesota Orchestra, and he'll be joined by its new music director, Thomas Søndergård, for the composer's First. There also will be some of that Richard Strauss that Søndergård and the orchestra play so well together, in this case "Also Sprach Zarathustra." Raising the curtain is a piece by Chinese composer Qigang Chen. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$111, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'La Boheme'

Minnesota Opera closes its season with one of the most popular of operas, Giacomo Puccini's sweet, sad, funny and gloriously tuneful tale of life and love among Paris' poverty-stricken creative class in the 19th century. The company is offering nine performances in 16 days, with job shares for the three lead roles. Overseeing the staging is a Greek director of increasing renown, Rodula Gaitanou. New principal conductor Christopher Franklin is in the pit. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through May 19, Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $29-$285, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

R.H.

COMEDY

An Evening With Phil Rosenthal

No one seems to enjoy chowing down more than Rosenthal. The co-creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond" has become an on-screen celebrity thanks to his delicious travel series, "Somebody Feed Phil," which recently dropped its seventh season on Netflix. He'll take you behind the scenes of his culinary adventures in an evening that promises to showcase both his passion for food and his self-deprecating wit. (7 p.m. Fri., Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $39.50-$59.50. hennepintheatretrust.org)

NEAL JUSTIN

THEATER

'The Spitfire Grill'

After extended performances at correctional facilities throughout Minnesota, Ten Thousand Things Theater's production of this James Valcq-Fred Alley musical plays at several Twin Cities venues before closing at Everwood Farmstead in Glenwood City, Wis. That roundabout tour is apropos. Based on Lee David Zlotoff's 1996 film, "Spitfire" tells the story of a woman trying to rebuild her life in small-town Wisconsin after a stint in prison. Marcela Lorca co-directs the show with Michelle O'Neill and Peter Vitale returns to provide musical direction. Katherine Fried plays the lead in a gifted cast that includes Michelle Barber, Katie Bradley, Tyson Forbes, George Keller and Tom Reed. ("The Spitfire Grill" plays at various venues through June 9: 7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 4 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Av., Mpls. $35 or pay-as-you-are. 612-203-9502, tenthousandthings.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

DANCE

Bealtaine: A Fiery Showcase of Irish Music & Dance

Average Gatsby, Two Tap Trio and Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band kick off a two-day engagement of Irish culture, music and dance into high gear. This includes performances by two local dance troupes over the course of three shows. The Mactir Academy of Irish Dance teams up with dancers from Wolfpack Studios for an outdoor extravaganza of Irishness, featuring food trucks and a pop-up market. This is all part of the Hook & Ladder's Under the Canopy series. Performances start an hour after the beginning of each event slot. (1-4 p.m. & 5-9 p.m. Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sun., Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. $30; 612-345-7166, thehookmpls.com)

SHEILA REGAN

FILM

'Macbeth'

Can you imagine Shakespeare's classic tragedy as a dance piece? It'll be a little easier after seeing this filmed version of the play, staged in England by director Simon Godwin and starring Ralph Fiennes in the title role. It's a modern-dress "Macbeth" that comes alive in the balletic stage combat (there's a lot of it) and in scenes featuring the three "weird sisters" or other ghostly characters, whose movement has an otherworldly, dance-like quality. Fiennes is sensational, easily making Shakespeare's poetic dialogue conversational — something Indira Varma, as Lady Macbeth, doesn't have a handle on. The camera is often in her face while she seems to be playing to the back row of the theater where she was performing. (Thu. & Sun., Landmark Cinema, Mpls., and AMC Rosedale, macbethincinemas.com)

CHRIS HEWITT

ART

Art from the Vatican

Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization in downtown Minneapolis, collaborated with the Vatican in Rome to showcase overlapping artworks with religious themes. A total of 27 works from the Vatican are paired with 29 works from Thrivent's art collection, with stunning works by artists such as Rembrandt, Eugène Delacroix, Paul Klee, Joan Miró and local names such as Aribert Munzner. The show includes depictions of the Old Testament, Madonna & Child, Jesus, the resurrection and more. Ends June 25. (Noon-2 p.m. Tue.-Thu. & by appt., Thrivent Art Collection, 600 Portland Av. S., Suite 100, Mpls., free, thriventcollection.com. Contact ArtCollection@thrivent.com to schedule an appt.)

ALICIA ELER

Skyline Mini Golf

The weather is finally consistently warmish, so it's time to get outside and putt-putt around. Skyline Mini Golf is back with 10 fun artist-designed mini-golf holes that reference the Native creation story of Turtle Island, ping-pong, dreamcatchers, color wheels, Hmong story cloth, the light rail, and the game of billiards. Ends Oct. 6. Mini-golf available, weather-permitting. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $12, $10 Walker members & ages 7-18, free for ages 6 and under with a paid adult, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

A.E.

FAMILY

Fulton Gran Fondo and Block Party

Cyclists will take to the road for lengths ranging from 22 to 100 miles in this kickoff to the biking season. Those who prefer to stay a bit more stationary can cheer on riders and congratulate them at the following block party. Fulton beverages will flow and live music throughout the day includes Taylor Ray & the Stitches, You Oughta Know, Covergirl Hot 100 and others. (Rides begin at 9, 10 & 11 a.m., block party begins at noon, Fulton Brewing, 2540 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., fultongranfondo.com)

MELISSA WALKER