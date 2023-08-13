IMPACT PLAYER: Joey Gallo, Twins
A career-high-tying four hits, including two homers, by the slumping Twins player who needed it most.
BY THE NUMBERS
9-1 The Twins' record when hitting four home runs in a game this season.
6 Walks by Philadelphia's Taijuan Walker, the most by a starting pitcher vs. the Twins this year.
0 Strikeouts by Gallo, only the third time this year he has had five plate appearances without a whiff.
