7 p.m. Saturday at Target Center, BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves won consecutive games for the second time this season after beating Sacramento on Wednesday and San Antonio on Thursday. The Wolves shot 43% from three-point range against the Spurs in one of their best shooting performances of the season. Both Naz Reid (right foot soreness) and Josh Okogie (back spasms) missed Thursday's game and are listed as questionable. ... In his last three games, Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 60% from the field.

Grizzlies update: Memphis defeated the Wolves 125-118 in overtime on Nov. 8 in Memphis after erasing a 13-point Wolves lead with 4 minutes, 42 seconds to play. ... Ja Morant has increased is scoring average from 19.1 points per game last season to 26 this season. That ranks eighth in the league entering Friday. Morant ranks 10th in usage rate among those who have played more than 100 minutes this season. ... The Grizzlies rank third in steals with 10 per game.