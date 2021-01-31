GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: The winger had a goal and assist.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center set up two goals.

3. Brandon Saad, Avalanche: The winger scored a goal and assisted on another.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals by the Wild during two power plays.

7 Power plays for the Avalanche.

20 Shots by the Wild, the fewest in a game this season.

SARAH McLellan