GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: The winger had a goal and assist.
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center set up two goals.
3. Brandon Saad, Avalanche: The winger scored a goal and assisted on another.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals by the Wild during two power plays.
7 Power plays for the Avalanche.
20 Shots by the Wild, the fewest in a game this season.
SARAH McLellan
