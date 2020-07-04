Sarah Burnham, of Maple Grove, won the Michigan PGA Women's Open, a 54-hole event which ended Wednesday, by 10 shots.

The former Michigan State golfer had rounds of 65, 70 and 63 for an 18-under 198 total in Thompsonville, Mich.

She had 18 birdies and two eagles and earned a check for 6,500. She holed out from 145 yards on the third hole of her final round.

"I stayed with a couple girls that are on the team currently at Michigan State, so it was a really relaxed environment," Burnham said. "It felt like home and I was just able to play calm and relaxed."

Burnham was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year for the Spartans.

"It's been fun just to be with family and close friends for a bit and not have to travel so much," Burnham said, referring to her reduced schedule during the pandemic.

She will return to both Symetra and LPGA events starting with the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship on July 24 in Battle Creek, Mich.

Coyle among best

The Gophers' Mark Coyle was ranked the No. 11 in the nation among athletic directors by the website Stadium.

Stadium insiders Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman graded and ranked the football and men's basketball hires of the current 130 FBS athletic directors. Coyle received an A- ranking for his football hires at Minnesota (P.J. Fleck), Syracuse (Dino Babers) and Boise State (Bryan Harsin).

Etc.

• Carter Randklev, who played for the USHL's Fargo Force the past three seasons, announced on Twitter he has committed to Niagara. He played for Moorhead in high school.

• Sami Bowlby, who will be a junior forward for Burnsville High School, has committed to Quinnipiac, according to the Youth Hockey Hub. She had 19 goals last season, helping the Blaze reach the Class 2A state tournament.

• Zeyneb Sarioglan, of Istanbul, Turkey, will join the Gophers women's tennis team. She is a graduate transfer from Okyanus College in Turkey.

