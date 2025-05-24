San Diego plane crash is a devastating loss to the alternative rock music community

Although many of these acts played similar-yet-different music — think of the blast beats of metalcore and the palm-muted power chords of pop-punk associated with the Vans Warped Tour — they were brought together by a shared punk rock spirit. And for the last few decades, these tight-knit groups have proven to be the dominant force in alternative rock, according to Mike Shea, founder of ''Alternative Press,'' who used the word ''community'' to describe the scene.