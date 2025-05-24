San Diego plane crash is a devastating loss to the alternative rock music community

NEW YORK — The alternative music community is in mourning after a private jet hit a power line in foggy weather early Thursday and crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, killing multiple people on board.
Among them was the groundbreaking music executive Dave Shapiro, a pillar of his music scene, and Daniel Williams, a former drummer for the popular Ohio metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada. Also killed were two employees of Shapiro's Sound Talent Group agency: Kendall Fortner, 24, and Emma Huke, 25.
Both Williams and Shapiro served as success stories for their respective rock music scenes — proof that these subcultural sounds had real mainstream appeal.
Williams' band, which had two releases reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, was a client of Sound Talent Group. He co-founded the company in 2018 with fellow agents Tim Borror and Matt Andersen, who previously worked at the Agency Group and United Talent Agency.
Sound Talent Group's roster focused on bands in and across pop-punk, metalcore, post-hardcore and other popular hard rock sub-genres — such as Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Parkway Drive, Silverstein, I Prevail — plus pop acts like the '90s brother-boy band, Hanson, best known for their song ''MMMBop,'' and ''A Thousand Miles (Interlude)'' singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton.
The post-hardcore band Thursday called Shapiro, 42, an inspiration ''who despite achieving success never forgot the scenes and the communities they came from.''
''It's hard to put into words how much this man meant to so many of us,'' Pierce the Veil, which has been performing for nearly two decades including a sold-out concert this week at New York's Madison Square Garden, said in a tribute on the social platform X.
The World Alive, a band signed on Shapiro's label, said he was among ''the most influential and positive forces in our music scene and beyond. And Dan was one of the most influential and positive forces behind the kit.''