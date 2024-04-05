The Wild signed free agent goalie Samuel Hlavaj to a two-year, entry-level contract that begins next season.

The 22-year-old Hlavaj is a 6-4, 193-pound native of Martin, Slovakia. He had a 3.10 goals-against average and .902 save percentage this season in 28 games for HC Škoda Plzeň of the Czech Extraliga. He spent two seasons with HC Slovan Bratislava of the Slovakia League before that, with a 2.47 GAA in 27 games.

Hlavaj was Slovakia's goalie in the World Championships last year, and played on three Slovak world junior tournament teams (2019-21).

He played junior hockey for two seasons with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with a 3.84 GAA, a .905 SV% and four shutouts in 59 games. He was named the QMJHL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019-20.

Veteran Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be a free agent following this season, while Filip Gustavsson and Iowa goalie Jesper Wallstedt are under contract.



