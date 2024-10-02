In the video below, you’ll see the next play — the score to Oliver. O’Connell keeps the same personnel on the field but calls a play-action pass out of the same exact alignment as the play before. The Vikings even have an identical motion by Ham on both the failed run and the play-action pass. Making the pass play identical to the run play helps sell the play-action handoff and freeze former Vikings and current Packers linebacker Eric Wilson (No. 45), who is caught looking when Oliver is left wide open.