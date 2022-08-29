DES MOINES – Chris Williams went 3-for-4 with four RBI, four of his teammates drove in two runs each and the Saints found a way to outlast the Iowa Cubs on Sunday, winning 13-12 in a game that took 3 hours, 44 minutes.

Nash Knight's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Saints the lead for good at 10-8 in the fifth inning. Matt Wallner added an RBI single later in the inning, and the Forest Lake graduate added a solo homer in the eighth inning, which proved critical when Iowa scored three times in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game.

Veteran reliever Brad Peacock allowed a runner to reach third with one out in the ninth inning, but he got out of the jam to earn his sixth save with the Saints in as many opportunities.

Saints starter Dereck Rodríguez was knocked out in the first inning, giving up five earned runs on four hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning, but the Saints came back with five runs in the fourth inning, when Williams hit a three-run double.

The Saints used eight pitchers, with Randy Dobnak earning the victory in the injured Twins righthander's first rehab appearance with St. Paul. Dobnak gave up three runs on four hits, including a home run, and two walks in two innings of work.