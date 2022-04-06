Starter Mario Sanchez pitched four shutout innings as the St. Paul Saints edged the host Louisville Bats 3-2 on Tuesday in the International League opener for both Class AAA teams. They will play five more games over the next five days.
The Saints took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Derek Fisher doubled and scored on David Banuelos' groundout. Jake Cave's RBI single in the sixth made it 2-0 and Banuelos hit a homer in the ninth.
Louisville got its runs on JT Riddle's homer in the eighth — he hit seven homers for the Saints last season — and on a passed ball in the ninth.
Three Saints relievers held the Bats to six hits.
Spurs beat Nuggets 116-97, earn spot in play-in tournament
Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a spot in the play-in tournament Tuesday night following a 116-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Sports
Jazz clinch playoff spot with 121-115 OT win over Grizzlies
Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz clinched a playoff berth with a 121-115 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
High Schools
Mike Terwilliger named Eden Prairie boys' hockey varsity coach
Terwilliger, a former Eagles' junior varsity coach, was head coach at Bloomington Jefferson the past four seasons.
Sports
Taylor, Dodgers offense picks it up in final exhibition
Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers' offense showed some life in its final spring tuneup, beating the crosstown Angels 5-0 Tuesday night.
Sports
McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1
Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.