Sabrina Carpenter will bring her "Espresso" buzz to Minneapolis in October as part of her 29-date arena tour.
The "Short n' Sweet" tour will stop at Target Center on Monday, October 14 at 7 p.m. Pop and R&B artist Amaarae will open in Minneapolis.
Carpenter, who reached a new level of fame opening for Taylor Swift during the pop superstar's "Eras" tour, has dropped hit after hit this year. The 25-year-old singer and songwriter became the first solo act in history to land two simultaneous top-three Billboard chart hits after the release of "Please Please Please."
Tour presale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25.
