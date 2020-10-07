The Wild nabbed a Russian center and a feisty defenseman in the second round of the NHL Draft on Wednesday.

A early trade with Nashville gave the Wild an addition second round pick. It sent Luke Kunin and the 101st pick to the Predators for center Nick Bonino, the 37th pick and the 70th. The Wild already had the 39th overall pick, ninth in the second round.

"I like the moves we've made," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. "I think we're a better team."

With the 37th pick, the Wild took Russian center Marat Khusnutdinov of St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

At 39, the Wild claimed Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defenseman Ryan O'Rourke, a 6-foot, 180-pounder who captained the Ontario Hockey League team as a 17-year-old last season.

In 44 games last season with SKA St. Petersburg's junior club, Khusnutdinov tallied 13 goals and 25 assists. He also captained Team Russia to gold at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and is described as a flashy, confident scoring threat.

Marat Khusnutdinov

In 54 games last season, O'Rourke registered seven goals and 30 assists. He's described as a smooth, mobile skater who's hard to play against.

In the third round, 65th overall, the Wild grabbed defenseman Daemon Hunt. A 6-0, 200-pound left shot blueliner, Hunt plays for Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League. He had 15 assists last season, missing 32 games after surgery to repair a skate cut on his arm. The Wild moved up to 65 from by trading Detroit the overall 70th and 132nd picks.

With the 146th pick, the Wild selected Pavel Novak, a winger for Kelowna of the WHL. They traded their final two picks (No. 163 and No. 194) to move up for that choice, their last of the day.

Novak is a native of Tabor, Czech Republic, who is undersized at 5-9 and 170 pounds.

The Wild took Austrian center Marco Rossi in the first round Tuesday.