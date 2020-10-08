Minnesotans in the 2020 draft
Minnesotans and players on Minnesota high school or college teams who were selected in the NHL draft:
Round (overall) Team Player Pos. High School/past team 2020-21 team
2 (45) Los Angeles Brock Faber D Maple Grove (USNTDP) Gophers
3 (80) Calgary Jake Boltmann, D Edina Lincoln USHL (Gophers commit)
3 (81) Chicago Wyatt Kaiser, D Andover Minn. Duluth
3 (91) Vegas Jackson Hallum, F St. Thomas Academy Green Bay USHL (Michigan commit)
4 (102) Montreal Jack Smith, F St. Cloud Cathedral Sioux Falls USHL (Minn. Duluth commit)
4 (109) Montreal Blake Biondi, F Hermantown Minn. Duluth
4 (113) Vancouver Jackson Kunz, F Shattuck-St. Mary's Green Bay (N. Dakota commit)
5 (130) New Jersey Artem Shlaine, C Shattuck-St. Mary's Connecticut
5 (151) Boston Mason Langenbrunner, D Eden Prairie Eden Prairie
6 (168) Toronto Veeti Miettinen, F Espoo, Finland St. Cloud State
6 (180) Toronto Joe Miller, C Blake Chicago USHL (Gophers commit)