The Wild chose five players in the draft Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s a look at each of them, with a comment from the team’s director of amateur scouting, Judd Brackett.
Marco Rossi
Position: center
Height/weight: 5-9, 183
Hometown: Feldkirch, Austria
2019-20 team: Ottawa (Ontario Hockey League)
Statistics: 39 goals, 120 points in 56 games
Scouting report: “He’s excellent in the faceoff circle. He’s a tremendous penalty killer. He takes pride in everything he does on the ice, and we see it in the way he plays. The care factor is there. He leads by example. He gets his linemates involve, but he’s also a responsible 200-foot player.”
Marat Khusnutdinov
Position: center
Height/weight: 5-11, 176
Hometown: Moscow, Russia
2019-20 team: SKA St. Petersburg (Russia-Jr.)
Statistics: 13 goals, 38 points in 44 games
Comment: “The hallmark to his game is his speed, his competitiveness [and] skill. He’s the captain for the national team when he plays in his age group, too. So, a lot of qualities to like here.”
Ryan O’Rourke
Position: defense
Height/weight: 6-0, 178
Hometown: Pickering, Ont.
2019-20 team: Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Statistics: 7 goals, 37 points in 54 games
Comment: “Good skater. Excellent teammate. Captain of Sault Ste. Marie as a 17-year-old. Leads by example [and] someone that we really identified as a strong two-way player that can move pucks, can defend and do everything in all situations.”
Daemon Hunt
Third round, 65th overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 6-0, 198
Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba
2019-20 team: Moose Jaw (Western Hockey League)
Statistics: 15 assists in 28 games
Comment: “Missing three months with [an] injury and only playing 28 games, we had to rely a little bit on what we saw last year and a guy that we also saw late after returning from the injury. We felt like the skating and continued growth was there.”
Pavel Novak
Fifth round, 146th overall
Position: center, right wing
Height/weight: 5-9, 170
Hometown: Tabor, Czech Republic
2019-20 team: Kelowna (WHL)
Statistics: 25 goals, 58 points in 55 games
Comment: “He was really driving the play for Kelowna and as a true rookie, it’s someone you’d expect real growth from in Year 2.”