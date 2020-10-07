The Wild chose five players in the draft Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s a look at each of them, with a comment from the team’s director of amateur scouting, Judd Brackett.

Marco Rossi

First round, ninth overall

Position: center

Height/weight: 5-9, 183

Hometown: Feldkirch, Austria

2019-20 team: Ottawa (Ontario Hockey League)

Statistics: 39 goals, 120 points in 56 games

Scouting report: “He’s excellent in the faceoff circle. He’s a tremendous penalty killer. He takes pride in everything he does on the ice, and we see it in the way he plays. The care factor is there. He leads by example. He gets his linemates involve, but he’s also a responsible 200-foot player.”

Marat Khusnutdinov

Second round, 37th overall

Position: center

Height/weight: 5-11, 176

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

2019-20 team: SKA St. Petersburg (Russia-Jr.)

Statistics: 13 goals, 38 points in 44 games

Comment: “The hallmark to his game is his speed, his competitiveness [and] skill. He’s the captain for the national team when he plays in his age group, too. So, a lot of qualities to like here.”

Ryan O’Rourke

Second round, 39th overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-0, 178

Hometown: Pickering, Ont.

2019-20 team: Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Statistics: 7 goals, 37 points in 54 games

Comment: “Good skater. Excellent teammate. Captain of Sault Ste. Marie as a 17-year-old. Leads by example [and] someone that we really identified as a strong two-way player that can move pucks, can defend and do everything in all situations.”

Daemon Hunt

Third round, 65th overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-0, 198

Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

2019-20 team: Moose Jaw (Western Hockey League)

Statistics: 15 assists in 28 games

Comment: “Missing three months with [an] injury and only playing 28 games, we had to rely a little bit on what we saw last year and a guy that we also saw late after returning from the injury. We felt like the skating and continued growth was there.”

Pavel Novak

Fifth round, 146th overall

Position: center, right wing

Height/weight: 5-9, 170

Hometown: Tabor, Czech Republic

2019-20 team: Kelowna (WHL)

Statistics: 25 goals, 58 points in 55 games

Comment: “He was really driving the play for Kelowna and as a true rookie, it’s someone you’d expect real growth from in Year 2.”