Russell Wilson's messy offseason in Seattle got a little more interesting Thursday thanks to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A couple weeks ago, Wilson was asked about whether the Seahawks might be trying to trade him. His response: "I'm not sure if I'm available or not. That's a Seahawks question ... I definitely believe they've gotten calls."

Wilson has made it known that he wants more say in the direction Seattle is headed and would like, maybe, some more blockers to help him from getting destroyed.

But the Schefter tweet ... well here it is before we unpack it:

That's a ... strange set of teams, isn't it?

First off, it includes one team in salary cap jail (New Orleans), another team that has been talking about an extension for its young-ish quarterback (Vegas, Derek Carr), a team that has a big decision to make about a QB who has played at a high level but was injured (Dallas, Dak Prescott) and ... the Bears?

Now, it's also good to remember at this point that a Seattle trade of Wilson would result in $39 million in dead money on its 2021 salary cap, which seems it would make any trade extremely unlikely. An acquiring team would have Wilson for a relative bargain: $19 million, $24 million and $27 million over the next three seasons because his bonus money in any trade stays on Seattle's cap.

But if we're just talking about it from a football standpoint: Wilson wants to go to the quarterback graveyard in Chicago? I mean, I guess there's the appeal of playing for Matt Nagy and the possibility of being surrounded by a good defense. It just seems like an odd team in a narrow list of four.

The Bears are perpetually looking for a QB and presumably would be thrilled to make a trade for Wilson even at a heavy return cost.

One thing for sure: the prospect of Wilson shifting to the NFC North and facing the Vikings twice a year with the Bears is not fun if you cheer for the purple.

Wilson is a perfect 7-0 against Minnesota in his career, including a playoff win after the 2015 season. Suddenly giving the Bears elite QB play would shift the balance of the division for years to come.

You know, at least until the Vikings got Deshaun Watson.