Former Gophers defensive back Brock Vereen joins host Michael Rand to take listeners behind the scenes of everything that happens as a young player tries to get drafted and make it in the NFL.

Vereen, a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, said the mental grind of the scouting combine — which normally happens this time of year — is far more excruciating than anything on the physical side.

Rand also digs into the Minnesota Wild, a team that had his curiosity but now has his attention.

And an interesting stat about Ricky Rubio and what has gone wrong — or right — for the Wolves in the clutch lately.

