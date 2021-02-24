The Vikings need to create financial room on the 2021 books to do much of anything. So, where's it coming from? Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the possibilities for a front office that may need to release a key contributor or two while also reworking other contracts on the current roster.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
