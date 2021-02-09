Maybe Russell Wilson feels left out. Maybe he's trying to gain leverage for a new contract. Or maybe there's a fire blazing if we follow his trail of smoke.

Whatever the case: Add the Seattle QB's name to an already FASCINATING offseason of potential marquee quarterback movement based on an interview with Dan Patrick.

He was asked if he's available in a trade. There's a simple way to answer that. And then there's what he said: "I'm not sure if I'm available or not. That's a Seahawks question."

Ohhhhhh kayyyyyy. He's technically right, but that's an answer full of purpose.

Seattle isn't really fielding trade calls for Wilson, right?

"I definitely believe they've gotten calls," Wilson said. "Any time you're a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are gonna call for sure. I think that's part of the process."

Hmmmmmm. But I mean, everything is OK, right?

Well, here's a Monday tweet from Jason La Canfora: I'm hearing Russell Wilson's camp has grown increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to protect the 8 time Pro Bowler. He has been sacked 394 times in 9 seasons. This situation warrants serious monitoring.

On Tuesday Wilson apparently said, "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much" and expressed a desire to have more input into personnel decisions.

This feels a lot like posturing for power that will result in nothing of substance. But it is important to note: Wilson is not a young QB any more. He's 32. And after taking the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014 when he was still on his rookie deal, Wilson hasn't even been back to an NFC title game since his game blossomed but his contract started eating up a lot of cap space.

So it's not inconceivable that Seattle would take a look at its situation and think: Is it time to start over at quarterback, particularly with such a strong QB draft coming up?

There are 8-10 teams that make more sense in any conceivable Wilson trade than the Vikings, just as there are about that many teams that make more sense in a Deshaun Watson swap.

But that won't stop Vikings fans from dreaming, nor will it stop me from pointing out that any team acquiring Wilson will only be on the hook for $19 million in cap space in 2021 because Seattle would be on the hook for the $13 million in signing bonus that is part of his salary/cap figure next season.

So it's not that much of a stretch to think the Vikings could trade Kirk Cousins (eating $20 million in dead money in 2021) and add Wilson.

Then again, if Wilson is tired of the offensive line in Seattle ...

I'll stop there. This is ridiculous, but I'm going to let you guys have it for now. Dream big this offseason. It's more fun than thinking about the alternative.