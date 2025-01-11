What rock ‘n’ roll music can teach you about money

Dan Fogelberg in “Leader of the Band” sang, “My life has been a poor attempt to imitate the man. I’m just a living legacy to the leader of the band.” One of the most significant things you can do for your family is to write a legacy letter, outlining what has been important to you in your life, why you made certain choices, and how you appreciate what your family has given you. These letters are not to be lectures or prescriptive but rather a reflection of your personal values. It is something your children might have suspected about you, but leaving them something that reflects your voice is an invaluable inheritance.