Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday accused City Council Member Robin Wonsley of nothing short of lying when she told a media outlet that Frey has threatened to leverage city services like police and garbage collection as a means of political retaliation.

"This is a lie," Frey said in an email to Wonsley in which he cc'd all 12 other council members. "Insinuating that I or my staff have ever said – or done this – is a lie. Our residents rely on the critical city services we provide and should never, under any circumstance, be used as pawns in a political game. Intentionally creating and spreading misinformation of this magnitude is beneath the office you hold."

In a video-recorded interview with Unicorn Riot posted online Monday, Wonsley leveled the accusations against Frey, but did not provide specific examples or evidence. In a text to the Star Tribune Tuesday, she said she was dealing with a family emergency and unable to immediately respond.

The verbal tussle is hardly the first friction between Frey and Wonsley, who are rivals on some of the city's most contentious issues, but it's rare to see it blow up in public with such a spirited response from Frey. He's generally aligned with the majority of council members, who see themselves as supporting a progressive agenda — but not one as far left as Wonsley, an independent Democratic Socialist who is generally allied with a group of council members who see Frey and the majority as obstructing their farther-left agenda.

All council seats are on the ballot in this fall's election, with the Frey-friendly majority potentially in the balance.

The Star Tribune has asked the rest of the council if they are aware of any such incidents, and, as of early afternoon, none who had responded said they had. Six responded that they had "never" heard of anything like that.

"Never," texted Council Member Andrew Johnson, who sometimes functions as a swing vote on the council. "And any suggested that he (Frey) would do that has zero credibility in my opinion."

Unicorn Riot reported that Council Member Jason Chavez, an ally of Wonsley, "said he has not experienced or witnessed any threats or actions of revenge by Mayor Frey."

What Wonsley said

Wonsley's comments were in the context of the city's new "strong mayor" system approved by voters, but she accused Frey of wielding the authority like the boss of a political machine. Wonsley, who has lived in Chicago, invoked her former city, accusing Frey of "matching Chicago political antics."

"The mayor will like do retaliatory [expletive], be like, 'I'll send, I'll limit cops in your ward,'" she said. "He'll make threats to council members like that. ... Or make threats to roll back the delivery of services like, you know, entrust his staff, like: 'If you need trash cleaned up, OK, well let's see how you like it or how your constituents like it if trash don't get picked up for a couple of days.'"

How Frey responded

In his e-mail to Wonsley, Frey wrote, in part:

"Normally I do not take the time to respond to allegations you make about me. It would take up too much time, and garnering a response is clearly more of your aim than any particular policy agenda. However, the most recent interview you gave deeply impacts our residents' trust in their local government, and I cannot allow this misinformation to go unchecked.

"In an interview with Unicorn Riot, you claimed that I have threatened to pull back cops in certain wards based on political disagreements and withhold other constituent services such as picking up trash.

"This is a lie. Insinuating that I or my staff have ever said – or done this – is a lie. Our residents rely on the critical city services we provide and should never, under any circumstance, be used as pawns in a political game. Intentionally creating and spreading misinformation of this magnitude is beneath the office you hold.

"I appreciate that your colleagues have either refused to back up your lie, or, in the case of Council Member Chavez, he said what every other Council Member would say if telling the truth: that's never happened.

"I ask that you publicly retract the lies presented in the interview or give me a single specific instance when I have threatened to withhold police or constituent services to punish a Council Member. Based on your previous conduct, I fully anticipate you will respond by changing the topic and lobbing other unrelated accusations. I hope I am wrong."

Other reactions

When asked by the Star Tribune whether she was aware of intimidation on the scale that Wonsley alleged, Council President Andrea Jenkins responded in a text: "I have never heard of any Mayor of Minneapolis threatening anything like that ever. That said, I can only speak for myself."

Council Member Michael Rainville strongly criticized Wonsley.

"this is just bad manner from an elected official not respecting the Democratic process," he said in an interview. "It's embarrassing to serve with someone wh does not tell the truth."