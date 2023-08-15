Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is expected Tuesday to unveil a $1.8 billion proposed 2024 budget in a speech to the City Council.

The 11 a.m. event will be livestreamed via the city's YouTube channel (the link to the actual speech livestream won't appear until shortly before it begins).

Frey last year began a new way of budgeting for the city by announcing a two-year budget vision. As such, his 2024 proposal is expected to build on the same thematic priorities, including public safety and police reform, housing and homelessness, and climate change.

Tuesday's budget address starts the formal process that ultimately concludes with the approval of the City Council and Frey's signature.

Last year, the City Council approved a nearly $1.7 billion budget, the vast majority of which came out of Frey's proposed budget.