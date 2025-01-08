The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

6. Big Head Todd & the Monsters: An ever-touring band that has long counted the Twin Cities as one of its strongholds, Colorado’s blues-rocky songwriter Todd Park Mohr and his namesake crew are rightfully hyping their longevity this time around. We are the third stop on their 40th anniversary celebration tour, which won’t entirely be a trip down memory lane since they also just dropped their first album in seven years in 2024, “Her Way Out.” Still, the many faithful fans here can expect to hear more than “Bittersweet” from the band’s late-’80s/early-’90s ascent. A special treat just for us, longtime chum Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket is joining them as the opener. (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. $35-$75, axs.com)