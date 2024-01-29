Two of rock's most beloved ghoulish characters, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, will perform together at Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 25 with two noteworthy opening bands, Ministry and Filter.

Zombie and Cooper began their so-called Freaks on Parade Tour last year as co-headliners, and the trek was a big enough hit to continue into 2024. Each is known for theatrical, horror-movie-inspired live shows to go along with their cinematic hard-rock. Cooper pioneered the format in the '70s and '80s, and then Zombie furthered it in the '90s with his old band White Zombie before actually becoming a director of horror movies in the '00s.

Tickets for the Sunday night show in St. Paul go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not yet revealed, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday.

The St. Paul show is sandwiched between dates in Lincoln, Neb., on Aug. 24, and Milwaukee on Aug. 26. Xcel Center is on the same site as Cooper's legendary/notorious, tear-gas-plagued St. Paul Civic Center concert in 1978, which the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer not so fondly recalled in a 2013 interview with the Star Tribune.

"It was truly horrible," he recalled. "Afterward, we printed up T-shirts for the whole crew that read, 'I survived St. Paul.'"