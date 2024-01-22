Pink must really like us. She's returning to Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 18 for her fifth Twin Cities performance in the last six years.

The "Raise Your Glass" pop star went big last time, literally soaring in August over Target Field, where she set a single-day concert attendance record at the Twins ballpark of more than 44,000. She'll dial down the scope but not the derring-do when she tumbles over fans in St. Paul. She last played there in 2019.

The Philly star's 2023 tour was seen by 3 million people and grossed $350 million. Her Pink Live 2024 Tour will be a combination of stadium and arena concerts.

Pink released her ninth album, "Trustfall," in February 2023. The three-time Grammy winner is known for the hits "Get the Party Started," "So What" and last year's "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

The Script, the Irish band remembered for "Breakeven" and "Hall of Fame," will open in St. Paul.

There are two presales from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday — for Citi cardmembers and via Verizon Up. General sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Prices have not been announced yet.



