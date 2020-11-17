About the only thing Richard Pitino could confirm Tuesday about the Gophers men’s basketball schedule is that his team will open the season next Wednesday.

Pitino wouldn’t even say the opener was against Wisconsin-Green Bay, which has already been announced officially by UWGB.

“I don’t even know what time we play,” Pitino said during a video conference call.

The fact the Gophers are healthy enough to play next week is a positive sign, considering they were on pause for team activities just last week due to COVID-19.

“We’re not rushing guys back,” Pitino said. “We’re going to make sure we stick to every single health and safety protocol, regardless of who we play and when we play. That’s the most important thing.”

Pitino said the Gophers were out of practice for five days before some players resumed individual workouts. Before the pause ended Saturday, multiple players had tested positive for the coronavirus with no major symptoms, sources previously told the Star Tribune.

“I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say or not allowed to say,” Pitino said. “We were able to get some individual instruction stuff with guys who didn’t have it. We paused for a good amount. It looks like we paused for a good amount.”

The Big Ten basketball schedule has still not been released. After next Wednesday’s opener, the Gophers’ next games are expected to be Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 against Eastern Washington and Loyola Marymount, respectively, as part of a multiple-team event (MTE) hosted at the Barn.