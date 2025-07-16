Wayzata basketball senior Nolen Anderson talks Gophers offer, playing for AAU national title

Nolen Anderson looked like a Big Ten-level talent while leading Wayzata to its third Class 4A state championship in five years at Williams Arena in March.
The crafty and highly-skilled 6-7 senior carried that momentum from the high school season into AAU to become one of the state’s breakout players of the summer.
After leading D1 Minnesota 17U to the Adidas 3SSB championship game Sunday in South Carolina, Anderson picked up an offer from the Gophers and new coach Niko Medved.
“I’m extremely excited about it,” Anderson said. “I think it would be a good fit for me. It’s a place I could see myself going.”
Anderson’s D-I offers entering the July recruiting period includes more than a half dozen at the mid-major level, including Drake, Illinois-Chicago, Montana, Northern Iowa, Ohio and Toledo. He was receiving interest from the Gophers and Iowa.
Known for his three-point shooting, Anderson first appeared on the Gophers’ radar in the spring. Medved and his coaches invited him on an unofficial visit.
“After the [spring] live period, I ended up going over to watch them,” Anderson said about the Gophers. “That’s when it started to pick up from there even more.”
Medved, who replaced Ben Johnson as Gophers coach in late March, landed East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes in May as his first in-state high school commitment. Anderson can’t wait to see what’s next in his recruitment, which likely includes an official visit with the U this fall.