Rich Hill spent a lot of time lobbying Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson to return to the mound, and he’ll finally get that chance tonight.

The 40-year-old lefthander will start against the Brewers at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN) on the heels of the Twins’ 4-3, 12-inning victory Tuesday.

Reliever Zack Littell, who has pitched in four games this season, was optioned to the St. Paul site to make room for Hill on the 28-man roster. Pitcher Cody Gearrin cleared waivers and was also assigned to CHS Field.

Hill threw 60 pitches against Twins extra players at CHS Field in St. Paul on Friday to get ready for his second start of the season. He shut out St. Louis on two hits for five innings in his Twins debut July 29, felt fatigue in his left shoulder a day later, and hasn’t pitched since.

Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) starts for the Brewers.

Twins second baseman Luis Arraez is sidelined because of left patellar soreness and won't be in the lineup, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

BREWERS

Ryan Braun, RF

Christian Yelich, LF

Keston Hiura, DH

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Avisail Garcia, CF

Manny Pina, C

Justin Smoak, 1B

Luis Urias, 2B

Orlando Arcia, SS

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Nelson Cruz, DH

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B