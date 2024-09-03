As is this compact work. The alternating short and shorter chapters keep the action tearing along, rather like cuts in a movie, as the temerity to meddle with existence undoes most of the characters. Coile/Pyper toys with heavy ideas about responsibility; the mechanics of escape (I thought for sure a character trapped in a shower stall with the water running was going to drown — you know that old setup, head close to the ceiling, trying to breathe in the last bits of air before succumbing — but I was oh so thankfully wrong), and the notion of the Uncanny Valley, the phenomenon of disquiet in the face of humanlike objects that aren’t quite realistic. Is it the absence of something that creates the dissonance or is it the presence of something evil?