Stephen King, who knows a thing or two about creating suspense on the page, may have influenced Catton. Most of his books have chapters, but at least two don’t. King said he didn’t divide his dog-as-monster “Cujo” into chapters because he wanted it to feel as if it came at readers in a rush, like “a brick through a window.” There are breaks provided by spacing in “Cujo,” but King’s “Dolores Claiborne” lacks any kind of respite for readers, presumably because it’s meant to be one long outpouring, the title character confessing crimes to the police. (Virginia Woolf’s chapter-less “Mrs. Dalloway,” is also a stream-of-consciousness book.)