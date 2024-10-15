Review: Tween turbulence, comics come alive in unique Children’s Theatre play ‘Drawing Lessons’

The eruptive scene comes 25 minutes or so into “Drawing Lessons,” Michi Barall’s 90-minute, one-act that is up in a truly intriguing premiere at Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre Company. It is fair to say that “Lessons,” aimed at those in upper elementary school and above, is a unique offering on the American stage. It combines a coming-of-age story with history lessons (there’s a reference to Enheduanna, the Sumerian high priestess who was the first named author), plus the creation of live cartoons onstage.