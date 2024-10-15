Adolescence is fraught, especially for those who can’t find the words.
Review: Tween turbulence, comics come alive in unique Children’s Theatre play ‘Drawing Lessons’
Playwright Michi Barall combines a graphic novel and a live play in a story about a neurodivergent adolescent coming of age in 1990s Twin Cities.
Sixth-grader Kate has lately been wearing shoes in the house against the family’s Korean custom. But after she gets in trouble for drawing cartoons on a school test, concerned dad Matt blurts out in frustration: “What is wrong with you?”
Kate, too, has a lot of pent-up emotions and unloads in rapid fire: “I don’t play an instrument. I don’t have the right friends. I’m not Korean enough. I’m bad at school. I’m going to end up homeless — you don’t have to tell me.”
The eruptive scene comes 25 minutes or so into “Drawing Lessons,” Michi Barall’s 90-minute, one-act that is up in a truly intriguing premiere at Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre Company. It is fair to say that “Lessons,” aimed at those in upper elementary school and above, is a unique offering on the American stage. It combines a coming-of-age story with history lessons (there’s a reference to Enheduanna, the Sumerian high priestess who was the first named author), plus the creation of live cartoons onstage.
If it occasionally feels overstuffed, that’s because it has so much to say.
Commissioned by CTC and New York’s Ma-Yi Theatre, “Lessons” is set in the Twin Cities in the mid-’90s and offers paeans to Minnesota. It has references to Charles Schulz, the Mall of America and even the Star Tribune.
The narrative orbits Kate (Mars Niemi alternates the role with Olivia Lampert), a neurodivergent motherless child being raised by her single father, a teacher. She tunes out the noisy world by putting on headphones, which only adds to her isolation. And because she does not communicate in language, she’s in danger of failing sixth grade.
But she finds an ad-hoc place of belonging, and a reluctant mentor, at a local comic book shop. Taking lessons from struggling newspaper cartoonist Paul (Jim Lichtscheidl), Kate starts to come into her own.
Barall’s writing is sharp, educated and keenly observed. Paul teaches Kate about some of the essential elements of effective cartooning — including sequencing, perspective, narrative and pacing — and those also apply to the play.
Nodding to cartoon panels and boxes, Junghyun Georgia Lee’s boxy scenography easily accommodates projections. Jack Tamburri’s staging also plays up the graphic arts elements, including underscoring Kate’s isolation by having her pay for her comics far away from the cashier, for example. All of it is helped by occasional auditory distortions that make voices sound like they’re coming from underwater.
Niemi brings quiet dyspepsia and cryptic self-possession to Kate. The struggling adolescent moves through the world with loneliness touched by a hunger for voice. Niemi’s performance helps us root for Kate to find connection.
Matt Park also hits the right notes as the dad, showing how his concerns are undergirded by love and a history of sacrifice.
Paul treats Kate like an adult, and Lichtscheidl channels that blitheness with ease. Darrick Mosley’s Jon, Paul’s partner at the comic bookshop, is much more understanding and human and Mosley inhabits the part with solicitous sincerity.
“Lessons” has a beautiful if small turn by Katie Bradley as great-aunt Gomo, a culture bearer. And Malia Berg and De’Anthony Jackson round out Kate’s fellow students Lia and Omar with honesty. (Still, why does Omar’s wig have to look like Wisconsin cheddar?)
Overhead projections help us to see the mechanics of graphic artists and into their minds. It’s a marvel to watch these actors evoke worlds and emotions as they trace thoughts in lines. I can’t imagine that that skill set is taught at Juilliard or the University of Minnesota BFA program, but it’s a credit to the talented crew of “Lessons” that they can create this world where we can learn a thing or two.
‘Drawing Lessons’
When: 7 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 2 p.m. & 5 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 10.
Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $15-$58. 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org.
