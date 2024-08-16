Review: Mixed Precipitation’s ‘Faust’ offers fine performances in challenging outdoor settings

Does it work? Well, maybe the setting was less than ideal for the production’s first Twin Cities presentation after a week up north. Minneapolis’ Loring Park is lovely, especially the Garden of the Seasons that served as a backdrop for Thursday night’s performance. But some extra percussion came courtesy of the thwacking of pickleball matches about 40 feet away and other urban noises (including neighboring Interstate 94) often drowned out all instruments save music director Gary Ruschman’s electric guitar. And that didn’t seem enough when compared with the lushness of Gounod’s original orchestrations.