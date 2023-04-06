Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Fire crews stand by. The Orpheum Theatre is sending up sparks.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's theater-remaking musical "Hamilton" has returned to Minneapolis for a second spin of the double turntables with electricity and verve. The Broadway tour, which runs through May 6, is not an echo of a rap- and pop-infused masterwork but an iteration of the thing itself with new hues.

This cast, the most diverse yet to don designer Paul Tazewell's tailcoats, ballgowns and regency dresses in this musical about the Founding Fathers and mothers, is polished, playful and up to the minute. David Park's showboating Thomas Jefferson has all the crowd-pleasing moves, including a cameo of the Griddy, the dance made famous by another Jefferson — Vikings wide receiver Justin.

Similar touches, including other athletic gestures by Edred Utomi in the title role, help to keep "Hamilton" fresh and exciting. (Not that the script, which includes a sex scandal and hush money payments, needs much help to resonate with today's concerns and headlines.)

But it's the smooth, surefire execution of the evergreen material by this competent cast, including cabinet meetings as rap battles, that makes the show sing. Utomi soars as Hamilton, using body, voice and charisma to take us through our tragic hero's rise from orphan to indispensable revolutionary and thinker to lonely man felled by scandal and political rival Aaron Burr's bullet.

Alysha Deslorieux tugs at the heart as Eliza, the wronged wife who weighs Hamilton's attributes and flaws, setting fire to his letters in "Burn" and founding New York's first orphanage in his memory.

And Carvens Lissaint is magisterial, passionate and commanding as George Washington, delivering a showstopper on "History Has Its Eyes on You." Really, there are moments in the show, like the company's heart-stopping "Yorktown," where you get chills.

Of course, if you saw those who originated some of these roles on Broadway, you might struggle not to make comparisons. Leslie Odom Jr.'s Burr, for example, was soulfully iconic in his singing part but equally deft at rapping. Josh Tower, who plays Burr in this five-week engagement, is quite lyrical and expressive when he sings, and brings the house down on "Dear Theodosia." But his early rap on "Wait for It" is weak and wanting, with a stilted, mechanical flow.

And Bryson Bruce may not be as strident a King George as Jonathan Groff, who was on the Disney Plus broadcast. But he brings his own smarm and self-satisfaction to color this paternalistic monarch.

There are kudos aplenty for Kat Sherrell's orchestra, the tech crew and for the rest of this cast, from Tyler Belo as bouncy Hercules Mulligan and James Madison to Jon Viktor Corpuz as Philip Hamilton and Stephanie Umoh as Eliza's loving sister Angelica Schuyler.

Together, their replay of the nation's origin story in David Korins' metaphorical scaffold-and-ropes set shows the grandeur, the struggles and, yes, ongoing majesty of the democracy that America continues to build. The promises and challenges were all there at Yorktown when the world turned upside down.

'Hamilton'

When: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 & 8 p.m. Sat., 1 & 7 p.m. Sun. Ends May 6.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $119-$349. hennepintheatretrust.org.

Lottery: Forty $10 seats will be distributed for each performance. Register at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or via the official "Hamilton" app.