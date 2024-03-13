Mockumentary fans will be thrilled to learn that Rob Reiner is currently shooting a sequel to "This Is Spinal Tap," the 1984 film that brilliantly skewered the heavy-metal world. But what may not be on their radar is the fact that "Girls5eva," another brilliant spoof of the music world, has moved from Peacock to Netflix for its third season. Maybe the shift will finally give the sitcom the attention it so richly deserves.

For the uninitiated: The series follows four members of a one-hit-wonder girl group (think Spice Girls) mounting a comeback. In the six new episodes, which start streaming Thursday, they are on a low-budget tour, staying in hotels populated by divorced dads and being driven around by a manager who gets carsick from reading road signs.

The songs ? "Sweet N' Low Daddy," "What If the World Was Round? ? are intentionally stupid. The scripts are not. Executive producer Tina Fey specializes in sitcoms where there's little space between punchlines. Just like in "30 Rock" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," the eclectic jokes come at such a fast and furious pace that even Mrs. Maisel would have a hard time keeping up. Don't like the sight gag about a John Mayer-like rock star sporting fox teeth? Don't worry. There's a smart dig at Saudi Arabia just around the corner.

Both "The Office" and "Schitt's Creek" got an audience boost after being picked up by Netflix. Maybe the streaming service can do the same for this long-neglected gem.

Also this week ...

'The Girls on the Bus'

Four female reporters who may have barely passed their college journalism courses compete and bond while covering a fictional presidential campaign in this disappointing series. It's based on "Chasing Hillary," Amy Chozick's memoir about the challenges of covering Hillary Clinton. But the stories seem more inspired by "Scandal" thanks to soap-opera twists that defy logic. By the time one reporter disguises herself as a maid to bust into a candidate's suite, you'll want to switch over to C-SPAN. Thursday, Max

'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown is going to be a star long after "Stranger Things" wraps up. If "Enola Holmes" wasn't proof of that, then this fantasy movie should do the trick. The 20-year-old plays a villager who must outwit a fire-breathing dragon that has grown accustomed to dining on young women. The action scenes are subpar, but Brown's plucky spirit is enough to keep you entranced. Netflix

'Me Hereafter'

This may seem like just another true-crime outing, but it differentiates itself from the pack by taking a page from "Sunset Boulevard." Viewers track the investigations through the victim's viewpoints. It may seem odd that all four cases came out of the Upper Midwest (two in the Twin Cities, one in Fargo and another in Hudson, Wis.), but that's because ABC News partnered with Committee Films, which is based in Minneapolis. Hulu

'First Time Female Director'

Chelsea Peretti ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") shepherded this comedy about a theater troupe that makes the "Waiting for Guffman" characters look like Broadway stars. The film has the look of a grad school project that somehow managed to recruit Amy Poehler, Megan Mullally and Jordan Peele to pop by. Peretti has some clever things to say about sexism in show business. Just keep your expectations low. Roku Channel















