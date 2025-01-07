Supplementing these biographies are engaging details about the groundbreaking radio stations that dared to play Black music, the machinations of the Memphis political machine under segregationist “Boss” Crump and his censor, Lloyd Binford; and the opportunistic recording impresarios who emerged in the 1950s, like Sam Phillips, whose Sun Records distributed Elvis, B.B. King, Johnny Cash and many others. Lauterbach baits a provocative hook every so often with lines like “no amount of historical appreciation justifies the robbery of” Crudup, but time and again the blame lands at the feet of “the business of music publishing.”