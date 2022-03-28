Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. At the jump, they rave about the Gophers men's hockey team, which shut out Western Michigan 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the Frozen Four. Reusse likes the way the Gophers are playing — and he thinks they are going to win it all in two weeks.

They also bond over a shared distaste for Duke, even while acknowledging that a Duke/North Carolina meeting in the men's basketball Final Four should be fantastic.

Plus thoughts on the NCAA women's basketball tournament, the Wild's sudden winning streak and what we think of the Wolves heading down the stretch.

