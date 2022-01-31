Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at a compelling weekend in football and the latest Vikings drama.

Kansas City seemed to be cruising to another Super Bowl appearance before everything fell apart in the second half against the Bengals in an eventual overtime loss. The second half performance by Patrick Mahomes is making Reusse reevaluate what he thinks of the star QB. The Rams, meanwhile, overcame their own miscues to outlast San Francisco, setting up a Super Bowl matchup few would have predicted.

Plus Reusse and Rand react to rumblings of Jim Harbaugh being a Vikings head coach candidate — something Reusse attributes to nothing more than agent-driven speculation — and Mike Zimmer's girlfriend recently going on Twitter to refute some of what former GM Rick Spielman has been saying in recent radio interviews.

