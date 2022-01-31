Kirk Cousins will be the fifth Vikings player in the Pro Bowl after being named as an injury replacement for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday.

Cousins makes his third trip to the NFL's all-star game, scheduled for this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and his second as an alternate for Rodgers. Cousins also replaced Rodgers in the Pro Bowl after the 2016 season.

Three Vikings players — running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith — were voted onto the initial NFC roster. Right tackle Brian O'Neill was previously named as an injury replacement for Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Cousins, 33, had the lowest interception rate of his career (1.2%) while throwing for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. He had three game-winning drives against the Lions, Panthers and Packers. Cousins also had some of his least-effective starts, averaging five yards or fewer in games against the Browns, Cowboys and Bears.