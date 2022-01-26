Right tackle Brian O'Neill will be the fourth Vikings player on the NFC's Pro Bowl roster after being named as an injury replacement for Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

O'Neill, 26, will play in his first Pro Bowl after being voted as an alternate on the initial all-star roster, which also features receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook and safety Harrison Smith. The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

O'Neill played all 1,141 snaps last season while allowing just one sack in the regular season finale against the Bears, according to Pro Football Focus. He hasn't missed a start to injury since taking over the right tackle spot as a rookie in 2018, sitting out just 17 snaps to injury in the last three years.

Premier play and reliability earned O'Neill a five-year extension worth up to $92.5 million before the start of last season. He's under contract through 2026, the longest deal among current players.