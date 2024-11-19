The opening of a third full-service Los Ocampo is less than a week away. Save Nov. 25 as the date to stop into the new location at 2186 Marshall Av., St. Paul. Armando Ocampo and Lilia Zagal opened the first Los Ocampo taqueria in 2003. The business has continued to expand with taco stands, sit-down restaurants, a food truck and more in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Woodbury. The Merriam Park Los Ocampo will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu., and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat.
6 restaurant openings and 4 closings to know about in the Twin Cities area
In other restaurant news: Chef Gavin Kaysen makes power rankings and a local baker is on Hulu’s “Cake Toppers.”
Already open is Le Burger 4304, the upscale Minneapolis burger joint from Bachelor Farmer alums Jonathan Gans and Josh Hoyt. Located at 4304 Upton Av. S., the new restaurant is what would happen “if a couple American guys went to Paris and opened a burger place,” Gans told the Star Tribune this summer. While burgers get star billing, there are also chicken, snacks, salads and soft serve. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.
Another era has begun at 656 Grand Av. in St. Paul: Russell’s is now open in the former Tavern on Grand. Owner Todd Russell grew up near Tavern on Grand, with fond memories of spending time at its precursor, O’Connell’s. When the building came up for sale, he snapped it up. And when the family behind Tavern told him it was time for them to move on, it didn’t take Russell long to decide, “Hey, I can open a restaurant.” Mission accomplished. Russell’s is open Tue.-Sun. from 3-11 p.m., and it’s worth noting that there are a few walleye dishes on the menu.
There’s a new morning caffeine counter. Vitality Roasting is open at 1500 Como Av. SE., Mpls., in the former Black Coffee and Waffle Bar. The Minneapolis roasting company’s new location is open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Don’t worry, downtowners — the skyway location at 601 Marquette Av. S. is still open Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Attention, hot pot fans: Dragon Pot in Richfield is now open, just in time for the dipping temperatures. The all-you-can-eat menu features rich broths, fresh vegetables, premium meats and seafoods and a plethora of sides. Located at 9 E. 66th St., Dragon Pot is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
And we’ll have to wait until spring before Daniel del Prado’s Rosalia opens a second location. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reported that the Linden Hills pizzeria will open an outpost at the base of Rafter Apartments, at 333 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. It will be in delicious company, with Surdyk‘s, All Saints, StepChld, Kramarczuk’s and more nearby. Del Prado’s restaurant group has been busy, opening Dexter’s and Minari in the past few months. The chef is also behind Porzana, Martina, Colita, Cafe Ceres, Blondette, Josefina and more.
Say goodbye to these restaurants
Hi Flora announced on social media over the weekend that it will close Dec. 5. Heather Klein, chef/owner of the vegan THC-focused restaurant at 2558 Lyndale Av. S. in Minneapolis, cited a snag in licensing. The short story: A past alcohol violation means Klein can’t get a permanent liquor license for on-site consumption of low-dose hemp, the backbone of Hi Flora. (It’s state law, even though hemp is alcohol-free.) “Unfortunately, this beautiful space we have built has not proven to bring in enough revenue without the hemp tincture concept,” Klein said on Instagram, but says she’s exploring new options and opportunities. Hi Flora opened in summer 2023 in the former Common Roots Cafe.
Chalet Lounge in Hermantown, Minn., will end its 57-year run on Dec. 31. “I post this with a heavy heart knowing all the families our restaurant has touched or brought closer or even back together,” read the owners’ social media post. The reason: “We’re just tired and ready for a change in life.” They’re calling on customers to share memories and pictures on Facebook or to stop in; the restaurant is open daily at 4833 Miller Trunk Hwy.
And it’s a double dose of bummer from Innerbloom Hospitality, which announced that its SotaRol and Agra Culture Kitchen location at 50th Street and Ewing Avenue S. in Minneapolis is closing Nov. 19 after more than a decade. “The decision was challenging and far from easy,” the owners said in a statement. But all is not lost; the Agra Culture in the Minneapolis Institute of Art will continue, as will its work through their Agra Lunch Program, which provides meals to schools and day cares. Innerbloom is also behind Yumi, Josefina, Macanda, Layline and Lost Bay.
Minneapolis chef makes culinary power list
As Gavin Kaysen celebrated the 10th anniversary of his restaurant Spoon and Stable, the Robb Report ranked the chef as one of the 50 most powerful people in American fine dining. The second annual report ranks the industry’s most influential figures chosen by the nearly 200 “luminaries across the restaurant world.” Kaysen was ranked No. 30 (right behind Wolfgang Puck), and was recognized not only for his Minneapolis restaurants (Spoon, Demi, Mara, Socca Cafe and Cooks | Bellecour), but also for bringing in bold-name chefs for his Synergy Series dinners, mentoring up-and-coming chefs and his work with Andrew Zimmern to create KZ Provisioning, which provides healthy meals for athletes. Kaysen is in good company on the list, with mentor Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller in the top two spots.
Local baker competing on Hulu show
Fans of Something Sweet by Maddie Lu bakeries should tune into Hulu’s new competition series “Cake Toppers” to see owner Maddie Schmitz compete in the show hosted by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro. Schmitz is no stranger to television; she’s competed on several Food Network shows, wowing judges with her creative designs. Enjoy Schmitz’s cakes in real time at her Coon Rapids and Duluth bakeries (there’s also Macarons by Maddie Lu in Blaine). “Cake Toppers,” in which three teams compete over two rounds to create the most impressive cakes, is streaming now.
