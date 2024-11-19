6 restaurant openings and 4 closings to know about in the Twin Cities area

As Gavin Kaysen celebrated the 10th anniversary of his restaurant Spoon and Stable, the Robb Report ranked the chef as one of the 50 most powerful people in American fine dining. The second annual report ranks the industry’s most influential figures chosen by the nearly 200 “luminaries across the restaurant world.” Kaysen was ranked No. 30 (right behind Wolfgang Puck), and was recognized not only for his Minneapolis restaurants (Spoon, Demi, Mara, Socca Cafe and Cooks | Bellecour), but also for bringing in bold-name chefs for his Synergy Series dinners, mentoring up-and-coming chefs and his work with Andrew Zimmern to create KZ Provisioning, which provides healthy meals for athletes. Kaysen is in good company on the list, with mentor Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller in the top two spots.