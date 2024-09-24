Meet the Grand Avenue guy behind Russell’s, a new Grand Avenue eatery

Grand Avenue is doing this downward [spiral]. I’m in commercial development. I’m not in food and beverage. But I knew that if they left that space, I had to find the right food and beverage establishment. It was key for Grand Avenue and its future direction. I could have put a UPS or a Kinko’s in the space. I contemplated that for about 33 seconds, OK? And thought, “No, we’re not doing that.” And as I started to investigate who would be the ideal candidate — someone that’s local, understands Grand Avenue and will build the quality of restaurant most important for the neighborhood — I thought maybe we should do it as a part of giving back.