Todd Russell isn’t just a St. Paul guy. He’s a Grand Avenue kid. Grew up at 1145 Grand Av., went to Linwood Elementary School, St. Luke’s and Highland Park High School. After a brief time in college, a career in commercial real estate consulting in the Twin Cities kept him close to his roots.
Meet the Grand Avenue guy behind Russell’s, a new Grand Avenue eatery
So when he had a chance to buy the building housing St. Paul’s iconic Tavern On Grand — and he learned its owners planned to close — it took him about a minute to decide, “Hey, I can open a restaurant.” To Russell, a onetime member of the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s Vulcan Krewe and an expert on St. Paul business, it feels like a sure bet.
Eye On St. Paul recently met Russell at his W. 7th Street office to talk about his desire to get Grand Avenue back on the upswing. This interview was edited for clarity and length.
Q: So, Tavern on Grand announced [in January 2024] they’re going to close. When did you begin thinking about opening a restaurant?
A: I purchased that building for many reasons, but one was, it’s very nostalgic to me. I was in that building when it was O’Connell’s. We used to sit at the bar as young adults. That was the place everyone always met.
We became fast friends with Bill and Steve O’Connell, who were Fran O’Connell’s sons. Fran opened O’Connell’s, I think it was 1952 — from what we can tell by a menu that we found behind the wall. This was my way to try to help support the avenue. I thought, “You know what? This is a treasured building.” So, I bought the building knowing that the restaurant’s lease was coming up.
Q: Did you know that they weren’t going to renew the lease?
A: I did not. But in the back of my mind, I had to think about that. The woman who was the owner passed away, and the kids then took over in 2023. And my gut said, “They’re not going to renew.”
Grand Avenue is doing this downward [spiral]. I’m in commercial development. I’m not in food and beverage. But I knew that if they left that space, I had to find the right food and beverage establishment. It was key for Grand Avenue and its future direction. I could have put a UPS or a Kinko’s in the space. I contemplated that for about 33 seconds, OK? And thought, “No, we’re not doing that.” And as I started to investigate who would be the ideal candidate — someone that’s local, understands Grand Avenue and will build the quality of restaurant most important for the neighborhood — I thought maybe we should do it as a part of giving back.
Q: I’ve written about people jumping into the restaurant business and absolutely failing. What’s to keep you from doing that?
A: Well, the beauty is, I’ve assembled a team around me of experts in all the different fields, and they are now in the process of assisting me in hiring that next permanent staff. And I think we’re in a really great place. People who share in what’s happening with St Paul and with Grand Avenue.
Q: Why are you convinced that Grand Avenue is not going to keep spiraling down?
A: I have my finger on the pulse within the real estate business. But most importantly, I know Grand Avenue. I’ve known it since I was 2 years old. Grand has been ever-changing. Back when I was a child, say 10 years old, Grand Avenue had some great shops, Teasley’s, Regina Candies, Bober Drugs. And from there it changed, and it changed again. To the point that the nationals started to come in — Lululemon, Pottery Barn, J. Crew and such.
A lot of us were like, “That’s not Grand Avenue. That’s not the right fit.” But it served a purpose. For a time, the stores did OK. Then the perfect storm came, and they went away.
Q: What kind of food will you serve?
A: Think great American classics, kind of a little modern twist to it. You’ll have a couple of steaks, you’ll have great salads, sandwiches. We are going to play in the smoked arena. Ribs. The whole goal here is to make Russell’s a neighborhood bar and restaurant first and foremost.
Q: What’s that mean to you?
A: As I look back over the years, what’s made a lot of these places successful on Grand Avenue, and that primary customer is within Crocus Hill, Summit Hill, Ramsey Hill, Macalester, Highland Park. That’s kind of our core business. And I’ll focus on that group as our neighbor.
Q: How important is the return of Grand Old Day to the fortunes of Grand Avenue?
A: I think Grand Old Day will always be an important piece of Grand Avenue. It’s similar to Grand Meander. The Twin Cities are well aware of Grand Old Day, and it came back in a very strong way. And we just announced that the [St. Paul Winter Carnival] Grande Day Parade is coming to Grand Avenue. That’s a big deal.
I’ve been involved with the Winter Carnival for a long period of time. The Grande Day Parade always runs past our office [on W. 7th]. And each year I could see less attendance, less participation in the parade. A lot of this has to do with the street. There’s no level of intimacy. You’re not seeing your neighbor across the way. And something has to change. I went to the Grand Avenue Business Association first, and then the Winter Carnival Association. I said, “I have an idea.” Then we went to the city. And it came together quickly.
It kind of stayed below the radar because I don’t want people to say, “Well, he’s a Vulcan, one of those notorious Vulcans. He’s only doing it for himself.” That has absolutely nothing to do with it. I had the idea of moving the parade well before I started thinking about a restaurant on Grand Avenue.
Q: When does Russell’s open?
A: In November. Knock on wood.
