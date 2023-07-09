One person was injured when a fire destroyed a house on Grizzly Lane near Barnum, Minn., according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
Crews responded to the call about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call. Crews found two adults outside the Barnum Township home; one was treated for burns and smoke inhalation after rescuing a small child from inside the home.
The house, which is east of Interstate 35 and about 37 miles southwest of Duluth, is near Bear Lake and was a total loss. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshall and the Carlton County Sheriff's offices.
